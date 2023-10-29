Over 31,000 PDLs set to vote in barangay elections

“The right to vote is everyone’s inherent right under the Constitution,” DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said Sunday.
According to the rules of the Commission on Elections, inmates who are formally charged and awaiting trial, as well as those serving sentences of less than a year, are eligible to vote in local elections.
The DILG chief also directed BJMP Director Ruel Rivera to ensure an orderly and peaceful voting process for PDLs. In 2022, the Supreme Court allowed the COMELEC to proceed with the registration of PDLs as voters due to a petitioner’s failure to present an actual case that would warrant a judicial review. headtopics.com
Filipinos will head to polling centers on Monday to select barangay and youth leaders, marking the first local polls in five years. —Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioThe Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources reported on Friday that nine areas have exceeded the permissible limit for Paralytic...
Philippine police have detained nearly 600 people during a raid on a suspected sex trafficking and online scam operation in... Pork and other agricultural products will be confiscated at certain ports in the country during this week’s exodus of... headtopics.com
EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00
Philippines Headlines
Comelec confirms over 100 vote-buying incidents among 2023 BSKE betsThe Commission on Elections has confirmed more than 100 cases of election candidates engaged in vote-buying ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕