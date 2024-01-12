Over 200,000 Devotees Join Penitential Walk with Jesus in Cebu City

Over 200,000 devotees of Señor Sto. Niño walked about 2.1 kilometers, carrying with them an image of the Holy Child from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City during the Penitential Walk with Jesus at dawn Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. Some devotees said the number of participants may be less than that of last year, speculating that the altered route was a factor, but it did not deter the faith of those who carried on with the tradition. Fr.

Nelson Zerda, BMSN rector, who celebrated the inaugural opening salvo mass for the Fiesta Señor right after the Walk with Jesus, expressed deep appreciation for the sea of devotees who braved waking up early to take part in the foot procession. The Walk with Jesus began at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña and proceeded to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, where the nine-day novena masses began at 5:15 a.m. The number this year is less than the 300,000 individuals who joined the Walk with Jesus in 2023. For Zerda, the pilgrimage symbolized the community’s readiness to embrace Señor Sto. Niñ





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Birth of Two Babies: A Comparison to the Birth of JesusTwo babies were recently born into our households, one biological and the other surrogate. Both sets of parents relocated for work reasons, similar to Mary and Joseph who had to leave Nazareth and go to Bethlehem.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Christmas Festivities in Palo TownJessica Logronio and her family enjoy the vibrant Christmas atmosphere in Palo town, Leyte province, with a walk around the public plaza and dinner at the food stalls.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Remembering Johnny Midnight and ChristmasA look back at the popular radio anchor Johnny Midnight and his controversial views on the birthdate of Jesus Christ, and the concerns raised about spoiling the Christmas holiday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

A SINGsational Journey: A Captivating Musical ProductionSACRED Heart School Hijas de Jesus in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parent’s Association holds a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey'. This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Lawyer of KOJC leader challenges Senator Hontiveros to bring allegations to courtThe lawyer of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy challenges Senator Risa Hontiveros to bring allegations of exploitation, child abuse, and sexual harassment to the proper courts and not in the Senate.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Centuries-Old Tradition: San Agustin Church Rings Bells for Simbang GabiSan Agustin Church, the oldest stone church in the Philippines, continues the centuries-old tradition of Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo. These novena Masses symbolize the nine months that Mary bore Jesus in her womb.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »