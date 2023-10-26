Over 17,000 soldiers to be deployed in Visayas region for BSKE

MORE than 17,000 personnel of the Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP Viscom) will be deployed throughout the Visayas region to ensure safe, peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday, October 30, 2023.Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, the Viscom Commander, said that the deployment of soldiers is meant to thwart anyone from interfering with the electoral process.

'Likewise, it aims to boost the confidence of our people to come out and cast their votes out of their own free will and not because they are intimidated or threatened by the CPP-NPA or any threat groups,” Arevalo said during the 3rd Quarter Meeting of the Visayas Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center last Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the office of the Philippine Coast Guard District-Central Visayas.

Mall Voting for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Majority of BSKE winners to assume office after proclamation — ComelecMost of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials are expected to assume office right after their proclamation on Oct. 30, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕

Comelec assures security of teachers during BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Red-tagging of BSKE bets in Iloilo slammedILOILO CITY – A Left-leaning group has condemned the red-tagging of candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections here and the province of Iloilo. Read more ⮕

Senator urges protection for teachers serving as BSKE poll watchersThe Senate basic education panel chairperson stressed that teachers serving on poll duty will need 'full protection' for the BSKE, which has traditionally triggered incidents of politically motivated violence involving local aspirants. Read more ⮕

NEA to activate power situation monitoring system for BSKETHE National Electrification Administration (NEA) is set to activate its 24-hour power situation monitoring system on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕