Over 100,000 Isabeleños Gather for Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair

Over 100,000 Isabeleños gathered at Ilagan Sports Center Isabela for the first day of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) that brought a billion pesos worth of programs and cash assistance to the province. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez highlighted the significance of the fair in response to President Marcos’s call to request for quicker delivery of services to the populace.

Romualdez stressed that the administration stands ready to support everyone who aspires to and works toward a better life. “Ito po ang pangako ng Bagong Pilipinas — isang nagkakaisang pamahalaan na hindi naghihintay, bagkus ay kusang umaabot sa mga mamamayan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa mas lalong madaling panahon,” the Speaker said. He underlined the Serbisyo Fair’s importance as a proactive way for the government to interact with and assist the populace, acknowledging the difficulties experienced by those living in rural area





