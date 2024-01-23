Over 1,900 jeepney and UV Express routes at risk of being wiped out by February 1

As the government sticks to its hard deadlines for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, more than 1,900 jeepney and UV Express routes risk being wiped out nationwide by February 1. Jeepneys that failed to consolidate before the deadline of December 31, 2023, will only have until January 31 to ply certain routes, including those with low consolidation rates.

But there are also some routes where none of the jeepneys or UV Express units plying them formed a cooperative or corporation. Based on LTFRB data, 395 jeepney routes in Metro Manila have no consolidated entities, along with 108 routes for UV Express. Nationwide, the number of PUV routes without consolidated entities reaches 1,948





