Over 1,000 pay tribute to Maine shooting victims

The crowd gathered for the vigil at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, where days earlier a gunman fatally shot 18 people.Some people put their heads in their hands and wept when the names were read aloud. At one point, members of the crowd raised their hands to say 'I love you' in American Sign Language in honor of the four members of Maine's deaf community killed in the shooting.'We will not be defined by the tragedies that happened,' said the Rev.

At the morning mass for the basilica, several women wore black veils to mark what a church official called 'the horrible events in our small town.'At Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, worshipers greeted each other warmly but the atmosphere turned somber when the Rev. Brian Ganong brought up the tragedy.

