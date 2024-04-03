Outcry in Ghana as Traditional Priest Marries Young Girl

A traditional animist priest in Ghana has sparked a national outcry after marrying a young girl, prompting calls for his arrest. The 63-year-old priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, married the girl in a ceremony on Saturday near the capital Accra. Her age is in dispute between 12 to 16, but she and her mother were placed under police protection soon after the marriage and Ghana's attorney general opened an investigation.

"The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution," a statement from the attorney general's office said. Under Ghanaian law, the legal minimum age for marriage is 18. Police and officials initially said the girl was 12 or 13, but the traditional authorities involved say she is 16. "We seem to be unravelling some few things. For instance, the age of 12, which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What we gained (and what we lost) when RSA canceled PAREXRSA heeds the public’s outcry against PAREX project

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

China job ad sparks social media outcry over ‘middle-age’ unemploymentWith tens of millions of college graduates set to join the workforce in the next few years, China is grappling with the threat of high youth unemployment, but people over 30 also face unrelenting pressure in finding jobs

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Priest: No need for self-flagellation, follow Christ's teachings insteadA priest in Tondo, Manila advised devotees that following Christ’s teachings is better than self-flagellation during the Holy Week.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

This traditional grating tool is vanishing from Filipino kitchensThe kaguran is used to grate the meat of mature coconut or niyog

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Priest washes the feet of EJK victims’ kin on Maundy ThursdayIn a similar fashion to Jesus’ washing the feet of his 12 apostles, priests across the country washed the feet of devotees as part of the tradition of Maundy Thursday. In Manila, Fr. Flavie Villanueva washed the feet of people whose loved ones died in extrajudicial killings.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

For young Catholics in Cebu, Traditional Latin Mass deepens faith'It gives us the silence, (the break) from the 24/7 noise that we experience the rest of the week,' Pio Fulache-Antiquina says of attending a Traditional Latin Mass

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »