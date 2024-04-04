Orlando Magic Defeats New Orleans Pelicans in Playoff Battle

Paolo Banchero led the way with 32 points, Wendell Carter Jr. was the game's top rebounder as part of a double-double and the Orlando Magic scored a key victory in their battle for playoff position with a 117-108 triumph over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Wagner brothers combined for 42 points -- Franz with 24 in a starting role and Moe with 18 off the bench -- for the Magic (45-31), who won a third straight to move a half-game ahead of the idle New York Knicks (44-31) in their battle for the No. 4 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points for the Pelicans (45-31), who dropped a third in a row and into the sixth slot in the West. Losing for the fourth time in five outings to open a six-game homestand, New Orleans led by as many as seven early on before the visitors dominated most of the second and third quarters

