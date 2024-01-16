Organizers of people's initiative to continue Charter change efforts

Despite congressional support for a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution, organizers of a controversial people’s initiative said they will continue their own efforts to push Charter change. Former legislator Alfredo Garbin Jr., who heads the group Movants of People’s Initiative, said they welcomed a Senate resolution calling for the convening of a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution, but added that the people’s initiative must continue. Meanwhile, Rep.

Erwin Tulfo of party-list group ACT-CIS took the cudgels for Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, stressing that the House leader has nothing to do with the ongoing people’s initiative (PI) for the electorate to directly propose certain amendments to the Constitution. Tulfo said that as communications head of the House of Representatives, he heard of no instruction from the Speaker to push for or support the people’s initiative. “There are no instructions like that, ‘Let’s do this, let’s push for this’…’that it is going to be a SONA’ gift. There’s no such thing,” he sai





