Ordinance needed for JOs to get bonus

JOB order (JO) employees in Cebu City need not worry. They too will get a bonus this Christmas. However, the City has to come up with an ordinance that will allow it to give them the bonus.In a phone interview on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the City does not have an employer-employee relationship with JOs, which is why the latter are not entitled to any special perks like bonuses.“We have no legal basis (to give them the bonus),” Garcia said.

When Garcia was asked about the specific amount of the bonus for the JOs, he said that it will be up to the chief executive.“No specific amount has been indicated. It will be decided by the chief executive; our role is to create the ordinance,” said the vice mayor.In a phone interview on Friday, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the City has enough budget to grant JOs bonuses.“Yes (feasible).

