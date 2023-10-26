OPPO Find N3 Flip unfolds into a bigger and more exciting mobile experience

Oct 26, 2023 04:30 PMOPPO’s newest foldable smartphone took its bow before a guest crowd of tech specialists, lifestyle influencers and media Thursday night at Blackbird in Makati with the short but meaningful tagline"snap for style, tap for more."The OPPO Find N3 Flip barged into the local foldable market boasting innovations such as the first triple camera system on a flip, enhanced functionality of the vertical cover screen, and a more premium aesthetic.

“OPPO made an undeniable impact in the foldable smartphone market with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Now, the successor is here--the OPPO Find N3 Flip,” said Joanarc Sales, Head of Public Relations and CRM of OPPO Philippines. “The new Find N3 Flip takes things a step further in design, imaging, and technological innovations, making it truly the gold standard of flagship flip phones.”

And with TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding certification, Find N3 Flip has been independently tested to withstand 600,000 folds, the equivalent of more than 16 years of use if you fold your phone 100 times a day. headtopics.com

Powered by imaging expert Hasselblad, the 50MP Wide-Angle primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX581 sensor, and the 32MP Portrait Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor of the Find N3 Flip produce the most vibrant, lifelike images in great detail. It also features a 32MP Front Camera supported by Sony IMX709 RGBW with a 1/2.74-inch sensor that can capture subjects with impressive focal length.

Capture selfies effortlessly by previewing your shot on the cover screen and using a convenient palm gesture for hands-free, pro-level 2X zoom portraits when the phone rests on a surface. Folding the device partially switches to the FlexForm Mode on the main display, relocating the preview to the top half and camera controls to the bottom, making it perfect for stable tripod shots. The cover of the OPPO Find N3 Flip features an impressive 3. headtopics.com

REVIEW: The OPPO Find N3 Flip rewrites foldable smartphone expectationsIn a tech world dominated by generic-looking slab smartphones, the launch of OPPO's Find N3 Flip brings a breath of fresh air. Having had the chance to spend some time with it, I can firmly say it's one of the most impressive flip phones I've ever encountered. Read more ⮕

Oppo steps up in flip phone craze with 'triple camera system'The brand's latest flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, comes in its signature compact, sleek design with a noticeable vertical cover screen and a new round camera housing which it calls the Cosmos Ring. Read more ⮕

Enjoy exclusive user benefits with new all-rounder OPPO A98 5G via My OPPO AppDefining the News Read more ⮕

Barangay, SK elections: How to find your precinct numberRegistered voters can now find their precincts on the website provided by the election regulating body. Read more ⮕

Gazans scramble to find survivors under rubble of flattened homeDrone footage over Khan Younis showed people searching for survivors amongst the rubble and the dust of a building flattened by Israeli strikes on Tuesday (October 24). Read more ⮕

Is your school safe for students of diverse SOGIE? This newly launched ‘scorecard’ aims to find outGroups PANTAY and Pride PH launched on Monday an independent national scorecard dubbed the 'Rainbow Report Card” that lays down criteria for the monitoring and evaluation of school policies and services for students of diverse SOGIESC. Read more ⮕