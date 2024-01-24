'Oppenheimer' Dominates Oscar Nominations with 13 Nods

'Oppenheimer' — Christopher Nolan's masterly portrait of the father of the atomic bomb — dominated the Oscar nominations Tuesday, earning an impressive 13 nods including for best picture. It was followed by 'Poor Things,' a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth, on 11, and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' on 10, in the race for Hollywood's most prestigious awards.

But it was a somewhat disappointing day for 'Barbie,' the other half of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' box office phenomenon and the year's highest-grossing film. The comedy had to settle for eight nods — not bad for a satire based on a popular line of plastic dolls, but lower than many had predicted, and missed out on key nominations for Greta Gerwig as director, and star Margot Robbie for best actress. Those snubs drew outrage from supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling. 'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,' he said. 'To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates Golden GlobesChristopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' wins big at the Golden Globes, taking home five prizes including best drama and best director. The film explores the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb and is praised for its unique approach. 'Barbie,' another summer hit, misses out on the best comedy film award to 'Poor Things.'

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

'Oppenheimer' Wins Big at Golden Globes, 'Barbie' Misses Out on Best ComedyChristopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' takes home five prizes at the Golden Globes, including best drama and best director. The film explores the guilt and loyalty of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb. 'Barbie' fails to win the best comedy film award.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Favorites at Golden Globes'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' two films that dominated the box office last summer, are the favorites to win top movie prizes at the Golden Globes. With a combined $2.4 billion gross and 17 nominations, the films are dubbed 'Barbenheimer' and are expected to be successful at the gala. 'Barbie' leads with nine nominations and is likely to win awards for best comedy film and best screenplay. It is also the highest grossing movie of the year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Imported sugar dominates local market, negatively affecting local producersThe local market is still dominated by imported, “cheap” sugar even in the midst of the harvest season, negatively affecting local sugar producers but not benefiting consumers either, the head of the Cebu-based sugarcane farmers said on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates Golden GlobesChristopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' wins big at the Golden Globes, taking home five prizes including best drama and best director. The film explores the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb and is praised for its unique approach. 'Barbie,' another summer hit, misses out on the best comedy film award to 'Poor Things.'

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »