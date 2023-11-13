OPM Legend Joey G Stages Solo Concert

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) legend Joey Generoso (AKA Joey G) proved that with his 35 years in the music business, he still has it and will rock on for many years to come. The former Side A frontman staged his solo concert dubbed “Joey G: Side Ko Lang…” produced by Random Minds at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao last November 5. “I have many sides,” the seaaoned singer-songwriter said in his concert: “This is the other side of me.

” In 2015, Joey G parted ways with Side A and since then, he has pursued a solo career—showing and taking his side this time. Setting the vibe of the show, Joey G opened the show with a high; singing a rendition of Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” and Al Jarreau’s “Closer To Your Love” and “Boogie Down.” After an energetic set, he slowed it down with a medley of mellow rock. He sang Jack Wagner’s “Too Young” and “All I Need” followed by classic rhythm and blues music with “Don’t Ask My Neighbors,” “Lost Without Her Love” and “Real Thing.” Juris Fernandez, former vocalist of acoustic band M.Y.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.