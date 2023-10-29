[OPINION] Weighing moral equivalence

Drawing conclusions from comparisons requires first ensuring that we are comparing apples to apples, not apples to bananas. A starving man’s stolen loaf of bread may be as precious as a piece of jewelry looted by a cat-burglar. But the two crimes, while both involving theft, lack moral equivalence; they do not deserve equal condemnation and punishment.

If we condemn terrorist attacks that directly target and indiscriminately slaughter civilians, including children, where they happen is immaterial. We cannot accept or excuse this in. Nor can we condone or accept military operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that inevitably slaughter civilians, including children. The violence of the Hamas attack and the Israeli response it was designed to provoke stand as morally equivalent.

This is a difficult position to uphold; it incurs the anger of both sides. But humanity has evolved far enough to accept that rules must govern the conduct even of wars, including, among them, the principle of proportionality. We need to uphold these rules, even knowing that they are frequently violated, or slide back to barbarism.

If we cannot arrive at an agreement on last week’s events, what are the prospects for reaching a final judgement on the responsibility the recurring cycle of attack and counterattack that Israelis and Palestinians have endured for over a hundred years? Both sides have historic, legitimate grievances and legitimate aspirations. The Israelis want peace and security within their homeland. The Palestinians want an independent homeland of their own.

There is much blame to be shared for the failure to realize these aspirations of the Palestinians and the Israelis. UN resolutions in 1947, 1967, and 1973 called for the formation of a separate Jewish and Palestinian state in the disputed territory. But no formula for the division of the territory could entirely satisfy the demands of both sides. Its acceptance required mutual goodwill, compromise, and political resolve.