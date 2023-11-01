[OPINION] The thousand-mile journey to sustainable finance has just begun

The EBA has set a three-year timeline to introduce necessary changes, and banks must adapt to this evolving landscape in a forward-looking manner. Within the EU prudential framework for banks, banks must maintain regulatory capital in line with the risk profile of their assets. The impending changes will primarily enhance the inclusion of these risks in Pillar 1 of the framework, a

requirement for all banks to fulfil. This change addresses the growing threat to financial stability emanating from ESG factors. has until now been on the individual bank risk, known as Pillar 2, largely due to the scarcity of adequate data and methodologies for addressing sector-wide ESG risks. However, the landscape is shifting towards a more comprehensive inclusion of ESG risks within Pillar 1, implying extensive capital requirements to be in place.

Nevertheless, it’s important to acknowledge that not all stakeholders agree on this transition. Major banks, such as BNP Paribas, have voiced their to the decision to increase banks’ capital requirements as it would hamper their ability to finance the transition of their clients.

Regardless of whether bank loans will be under strain or models for estimating the repercussions of climate change, environmental degradation, and inequality fall short of the precision of conventional risk management tools, one thing remains certain. This transformation will have a profound impact on traditional risk categories, such as credit, market, and operational risks, as well as on the industries.

