[OPINION] Poverty, politicians, and snake-oil peddlers

Corruption under the Executive Branch is nothing new even as it resurges with a vengeance under both the previous and current administrations.

Obviously, not all involve high capital expenditures. Many are retail ranging from barangay ghost projects to over-pricing, to pay-offs and payola involving retail penny ante transactions in purchasing and distribution.

The criminal DNA is however not limited to the politico. It can also be found among complicit contractors, engineers, educators, lawyers, economists, soldiers, and even doctors – that profession ironically bound by an oath to "do no harm."

It is not difficult to cite examples spanning administrations. Today’s political environment has warped into one that allows the Jekyll-Hyde Janus to go about their business scot-free, shamelessly enriched, living lavishly and free to seek public office. Let us review a handful to reveal a common denominator – that each is founded on widespread poverty and income inequity.

According to the Medicines, Technologies, and Pharmaceutical Services Program of USAID, consumers in the Asia-Pacific region whose economies fail to provide sufficient universal healthcare services (UHC) face high out-of-pocket expenses where healthcare inflation and costs outpace per capita GDP.

Under another presidency, a cabinet official negotiated for the purchase and distribution of an experimental vaccine via a nationwide inoculation program targeting school children sans requisite vetting necessary to determine whether the children were seropositive or negative. Such determination was critical. So was the lack of informed consent. Prior to its approval the experimental vaccine had displayed deadly side-effects in trials.