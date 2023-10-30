[OPINION] Mental health and toxic Filipino culture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

I’ve been out of the country for nearly two years so I had to do fresh research in preparation for the talk. There is so much to be done to address the needs and gaps, starting from baseline research to determine the breadth and depth of this rapidly growing menace and finding ways to address the effects of the pandemic and its potential long-term effects. As a mental health counselor-in-training, I feel sad that our universities have yet to offer in-depth graduate-level evidence-based mental health counseling studies.

It is not uncommon to hear people make jokes about mental health. Whenever I tell people I am from Mandaluyong, the quick retort usually is:a reference to the National Mental Hospital, which is located in Mandaluyong City. It was a sick joke for me then; imagine how that remark makes me feel now. headtopics.com

Our culture of machismo, of a perception of weakness for people who show “emotionality,” has brought us to this situation of alarmingly rising cases of mental health disorders and suicides.A mental health condition has nothing to do with being weak or lacking willpower. It is not a condition people choose to be or not be in. In our highly judgmental society, it takes greater strength to admit we are not okay and that we need help.

Future Filipino global leaders recognized at 2023 Jakarta Int’l Model United NationsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Tindeli: A Filipino-themed tindahan x specialty deliDefining the News Read more ⮕

Korean, Filipino artists to headline ON Festival OFF: ManilaAfter the Halloween season, music enthusiasts can look forward to a music festival that will feature South Korean and Filipino artists in one stage. Read more ⮕

Manila Hearing Aid launches hearing wellness campaign for Filipino seafarersDefining the News Read more ⮕

6th EDDYS Awards to honor outstanding Filipino filmsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Growing the next generation of Filipino entrepreneursNot many people know this, but I once worked as an encyclopedia salesman. Read more ⮕