One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thai

The impressive Yosorez and Mallari garnered a score of 9.20 in edging countrymen Philip Delarmino and Ariel Lampacan for the gold in the mixed Mai Muay event.
It was the second golden effort for the Philippines after jiu-jitsu’s Kaila Napolis delivered the first one Wednesday.Team Phl now has four silvers after Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara Jr. copped the first two apart from the two bronzes the country bagged courtesy of Jones Llabres and Thornton Sayan in wushu.
Philippines Headlines
US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pactsThe defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen coordination and interoperability of the two nations’ armed forces as well as to modernize the Philippine military. Read more ⮕
Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG PhilippinesEmotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO. Read more ⮕