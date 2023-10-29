One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thai

The impressive Yosorez and Mallari garnered a score of 9.20 in edging countrymen Philip Delarmino and Ariel Lampacan for the gold in the mixed Mai Muay event.

It was the second golden effort for the Philippines after jiu-jitsu’s Kaila Napolis delivered the first one Wednesday.Team Phl now has four silvers after Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara Jr. copped the first two apart from the two bronzes the country bagged courtesy of Jones Llabres and Thornton Sayan in wushu.

Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA... TNT seeks another feather to its cap – a league-first three straight leg triumphs – as the Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3... headtopics.com

Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...

US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pactsThe defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen coordination and interoperability of the two nations’ armed forces as well as to modernize the Philippine military. Read more ⮕

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo... Read more ⮕

In the Philippines, religion plays big role in Israel-Hamas discussionDifferent interpretations of Israel’s biblical significance, Islamophobic rhetoric, and criticisms of Zionism influence online conversations on Israel and Palestine Read more ⮕

Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG PhilippinesEmotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO. Read more ⮕

Why the Philippines abstained from UN call for truce in GazaA total of 120 members voted in favor of the humanitarian truce resolution, while 14 others voted against it. Read more ⮕