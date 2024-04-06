One Taguig FC to Debut in Philippines Football League

A new team, One Taguig FC, is set to make its debut in the Philippines Football League ( PFL ) with a strong squad of experienced players . The team is determined to compete against the top contenders in the league.

The debut match will be against Manila Montet FC.

One Taguig FC Philippines Football League PFL Debut Squad Experienced Players Manila Montet FC

