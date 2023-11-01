On its 5th year, SB19 hopes to cement its place in the music industry

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve spent enough time on social media, you can’t miss hearing the viral song “GENTO” by P-pop group SB19. The group is made up of five men: Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, and they just did a month-long celebration of their 5th anniversary., where the members were able to share a side to them that fans do not get to see during events and concerts. They bare their thoughts on relationships, dealing with social media, and being on tour.

ONE ZONE. Members of P-pop group SB19 play with fans during their ONE ZONE fan meeting on October 28, 2023 in Quezon City. Screenshot from Youtube/SB19 Then the Showbreak episode started. Ken and Justin were the game masters, as a consequence of them losing during the Showbreak anniversary special. From 30 fans, they played “Quiz Bee 19” where they asked trivia about SB19 members. At the end of that game, only eight fans were left. Then they did “Guess Bee 19” – which is a charades game – and only four were left.

For the final round, it was Stell who became the game master. He said he prepared hard for that stint. He hosted “Gento o Bento,” which is the SB19 version of “Pera o Bayong,” where the player will choose a bento box and hope that they get the jackpot prize.

Despite Stell offering her several signed SB19 merch, Mae stuck with her bento box and won the jackpot prize of the night – a dinner date with SB19 after the fan meet event.Maraming salamat, A'TIN! It was indeed memorable celebrating our Half a Decade milestone with you! We hope that everyone enjoyed the night!After the Showbreak live episode, SB19 members went back onstage and performed more songs, this time dedicated to the fans. They performed “FREEDOM,” “GO UP,” “ALAB,” and “SLMT.

