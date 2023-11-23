On Forgive an Ex Day: Reflect, focus on healing, move forward

Some things break your heart but fix your vision. This saying aptly describes how one should act after a breakup, especially if the relationship is really doomed for failure. Let's admit it, we all have experienced being in relationships, especially when we were younger, that we swore to ourselves that this would last forever. But alas, the fates have played their silly little strings again and decided to cut those loose.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
President Marcos Jr. Does Not Feel the Need to Forgive Those Who Ousted His FatherPresident Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. stated that he does not blame or feel the need to forgive those responsible for ousting his late father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.
Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »
Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »