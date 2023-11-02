On-fire Escamis resumes NCAA title quest with Cardinals

“Of course, my main goal is to help my team win a championship, the individual awards would just be a bonus,” said 5-11 Escamis, whose team faces off with Lyceum of the Philippines University in Friday’s league resumption at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
Escamis has been having a fairy tale season as he has averaged a 15.09 points — a league best — six rebounds, 4.55 assists (third) and 4.09 steals (1st) while towing Mapua to the top with a 9-2 record.
Escamis should again carry the load against the Pirates, the No. 2 team with an 8-3 mark, in their 4 p.m. showdown that many believed could be a preview to this year’s finals.The last time they met, it was Escamis who shone the brightest after he carved the Pirates with a tour-de-force 20-point, nine-board, seven-dime and four-swipe performance that resulted in an 87-83 win last October 14.
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for... John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...
The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super... Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr...
Pampanga and San Juan try to forge a North Division finals tussle when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season openerThe status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕