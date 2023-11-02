On-fire Escamis resumes NCAA title quest with Cardinals

“Of course, my main goal is to help my team win a championship, the individual awards would just be a bonus,” said 5-11 Escamis, whose team faces off with Lyceum of the Philippines University in Friday’s league resumption at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Escamis has been having a fairy tale season as he has averaged a 15.09 points — a league best — six rebounds, 4.55 assists (third) and 4.09 steals (1st) while towing Mapua to the top with a 9-2 record.

Escamis should again carry the load against the Pirates, the No. 2 team with an 8-3 mark, in their 4 p.m. showdown that many believed could be a preview to this year’s finals.The last time they met, it was Escamis who shone the brightest after he carved the Pirates with a tour-de-force 20-point, nine-board, seven-dime and four-swipe performance that resulted in an 87-83 win last October 14.

