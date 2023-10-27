Ombudsman junks Bantag’s murder raps vs Remulla, Catapang

Catapang was included in Bantag's complaint for allowing inmates to be transferred from New Bilibid Prison to the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Bantag alleged that Remulla had a motive to order the death of Lapid after the broadcaster criticized the secretary in an episode of his show which aired days before he was shot to death.

Former BuCor chief Gerald Bantag is himself facing murder complaints in relation to the death of journalist Percy Lapid

