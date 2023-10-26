Ombudsman clears Tomas over Kamagayan v-hire terminal case

ISSUES surrounding the approval granted by former mayor Tomas Osmeña for the operation of a van-for-hire (v-hire) terminal on a City-owned lot on Junquera St. in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City in 2016 have been resolved.This after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the criminal complaint filed by then councilor now Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia against Osmeña and former city treasurer Tessie Camarillo in 2017 for lack of probable cause.

Under CO 1958, the City is obligated to collect registration fee of P2,000 per v-hire unit annually, terminal fee in an amount equivalent to the one-way fare of one passenger, annual fee of P20,000 and regulatory fee that may be imposed for the privilege of carrying on the business of operating a v-hire terminal.

