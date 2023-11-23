Oman Celebrates 53rd National Day

The Sultanate of Oman celebrated its 53rd National Day, highlighting the achievements made under the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The Council of Oman plays a crucial role in implementing strategies for the benefit of citizens.





