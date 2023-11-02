Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge are dating

According to the outlet, the source shared that the two have been “inseparable” recently and were “acting very coupley.” of Olivia and Louis hanging out together also circulated on social media, further fueling speculations of romance between the two. Louis is best known for starring as Lord Tewkesbury in the hit Netflix filmsMeanwhile, Olivia released her sophomore albumin September, which carries songs “Bad Idea Right,” and “Get Him Back!” Her other hits include “Good 4 U,” “Traitor,” “Deja Vu,” and “Enough for You.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Global lawmakers’ group call for speedy treatment of criminal case vs DuterteThe Inter-Parliamentary Union demands a swift resolution of a criminal complaint against ex-president Rodrigo Duterte for threatening a lawmaker's life

SUNSTARONLINE: FPRRD abstains from BSKE votingFormer Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte abstained from voting in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE), marking the second occasion he has chosen not to participate in this election.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Parliamentary union presses ‘prompt action’ on Castro’s complaint vs ex-President DuterteThe Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) expressed its deep concern and demanded “prompt action” regarding House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro’s complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte over alleged grave threats. The call was issued by the IPU though a resolution passed on October 27 at its meeting in Luanda, Angola.

SUNSTARONLINE: Young first-time BSKE voter gets media focusA group of media practitioners waiting for the arrival of former President Rodrigo Duterte turned their attention to a 19-year-old first-time voter from Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing, who arrived five minutes after the voting polls had closed.

ABSCBNNEWS: Kulot ng 'Showtime,' dating nakakakita ng multoKulot ng 'Showtime,' dating nakakakita ng multo

