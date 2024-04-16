Oil Prices Sink as Traders Bet on De-escalation in Middle East

NEW YORK, United States — World oil prices sank Monday as traders bet on de-escalation in the Middle East despite a strike on Israel by key crude producer Iran . Iran unleashed more than 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones late Saturday. Most were repelled by Israel 's air defenses .

Experts said the limited scope of the attack showed Iran was seeking to make a show of strength, but without sparking a conflict. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said "there is the risk that a geopolitical shock hurts growth, bringing forward the timing of rate cuts." US equity markets have largely taken in their stride the receding prospects of cuts in US interest rates as the strong economic growth means better prospects for corporate earnings.

Prices of industrial metals shot higher on the London Metal Exchange following bans on supplies from Russia as part of sanctions over its offensive in Ukraine. Prices of both copper and aluminum hit levels last seen in June 2022.

Oil Prices Traders De-Escalation Middle East Iran Strike Israel Missiles Drones Air Defenses Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaps narrowing in Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks, Blinken says during Middle East visitUnited States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the “gaps are narrowing” in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over another cease-fire and hostage release that the US, Egypt and Qatar have spent several weeks trying to broker.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

US strains with Israel show as Blinken tours Middle EastUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, launching a tour of the Middle East to try to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war as increasing strain showed in Washington's relationship with its ally Israel.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza Amid Middle East TensionsIsrael launched dozens of air strikes on Gaza overnight, escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran's attack was foiled. The Israeli military remains focused on the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Pope says ‘all efforts’ must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle EastPope Francis on Wednesday issued a fresh call for peace through negotiation as he deplored the bloody conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and once again limited his public speaking at his weekly audience in St Peter's Square due to lingering health issues.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Blinken to push for Gaza ceasefire on Middle East tripUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken says his trip to meet senior leaders in Saudia Arabia and Egypt would aim to 'discuss the right architecture for lasting regional peace'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

‘A Soldier’s Heart’: First Arabic-dubbed Pinoy series to stream in Middle EastDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »