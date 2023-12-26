Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter: A Greenwashing Instrument

ONE 'accomplishment' of the recently concluded COP28 climate summit that has received a bit of attention in the aftermath was an agreement called the 'Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter.' This agreement, which is largely an instrument to institutionalize greenwashing by the oil and gas industry, focuses primarily on methane reduction, which many First World governments and businesses have decided to deem a bigger priority than actual decarbonization because it's comparatively easier.

If you can't tell by the tone of that first paragraph, the 'breakthrough' does not even come close to living up to the hype.The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter was part of an effort in Dubai to breathe new life into the Global Methane Pledge created at COP26 in 2021. That pledge, which now has 111 countries as signatories, calls for countries 'to work together in order to collectively reduce methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.' This is certainly aspirational, but the countries that have signed on are only responsible for 45 percent of human-caused methane emission





