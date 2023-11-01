Ogie Alcasid on It’s Showtime comeback, unscripted moment at Sharon-Gabby concert

Ogie Alcasid shows full support for Poppert Bernadas who is preparing for his solo concert, Who Put the Pop in Poppert?, at the Music Museum on Nov. 11. The show will be directed by Floy Quintos under the musical direction of Marlon Barnuevo. Tickets for the show are now available via Ticket2Me. The singer and musical theater actor is under Ogie’s talent management company ATeam.

“Ang ganda-ganda ng bonding namin dun. Parang kinailangan din namin yun, sa isa’t isa, na magkaroon ng team-building, hingahan, you know. (The bonding we had there was really beautiful. It’s like we needed it, for each other, to have some team-building, a breather, you know.)“Because of course, ‘pag nasa trabaho ka hindi naman kami nakakapag-usap talaga ng matagalan. Kaya minsan even after work, kumakain sa labas para makapag-usap and then dun na nagbubunga yung mga jokes.

In a specific segment, the OPM power couple were responsible for asking questions to the ex-love team, with the aim of making fans smile. Ogie posed the question to Sharon and Gabby, “Mahal niyo pa ba ang isa’t isa?” with the instruction that if it’s a yes, they should stand up, and if it’s a no, they should remain seated. To this, Sharon objected, saying there are different levels of love.Fans were obviously thrilled and surprised with the answer, and so did Ogie, whose question was not part of the script.

“So the next days sa TikTok, yun yung laman ng TikTok. Nag-va-viral ata yung portion na yun. Nakakatuwa kasi kinikilig yung mga tao.”

