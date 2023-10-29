Last week, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered an off-cycle rate hike of 25 basis points. Its policy rate stands at 6.5 percent, the highest level since 2008. The BSP has hiked its policy rate by 450 basis points from a record low of two percent during the pandemic.The BSP explained that it may have to keep monetary settings tighter for longer in order to quell supply-side pressures and prevent second-round effects from worsening.

“Second-round effects have broadened, including transportation fare increases and minimum wage adjustments. Inflation expectations have risen sharply, highlighting the risk of further second-round effects.”

“The Monetary Board also continues to support fiscal efforts to sustain growth through more rapid programmed spending, as well as non-monetary interventions to address persistent supply-side pressures on prices.” headtopics.com

“The BSP is prepared for follow-through monetary policy action as necessary to bring inflation back to a target-consistent path, in keeping with its price stability mandate.”The BSP’s hawkish statements have a similar tone with the recent comments of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. These have triggered a jump in the US dollar, a surge in bond yields, and a drop in equity prices. Below are some quotes from a speech that Powell made last Oct.

“Still, the record suggests that a sustainable return to our two percent inflation goal is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some further softening in labor market conditions.”“Given the fast pace of the tightening, there may still be meaningful tightening in the pipeline.” headtopics.com

Though higher interest rates would bring down inflation, they would also slow down economic activity by tempering loan growth. This comes at an unfortunate time when economic growth decelerated sharply in 2Q23 due to the contraction in government spending and slower consumption growth. Moreover, higher for longer or tighter for longer is not conducive to strong financial market performance.

