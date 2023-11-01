October inflation may settle between 5.1-5.9 pct: BSP

The provisional fare increase in jeepneys may also contribute to an uptick in inflation, the BSP added. Meanwhile, lower rice, meat, and vegetable prices could contribute to downward price pressures for the month. Inflation quickened to 6.1 percent in September despite President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. imposing a price cap on regular and well-milled varieties of rice.
The BSP raised its benchmark target reverse repurchase (RRP) rate by 25 basis points in an off-cycle move in a bid to tame inflation.
Philippines Headlines
