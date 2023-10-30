October 30 elections peaceful, says PRO-7

The Philippine National Police, Armed Forces, and the Commission on Election-Central Visayas (Comelec-7) said there were no reported untoward incidents during the first few hours of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, October 30.

In a press conference at the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters here, Comelec-7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano said polling centers in Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Bohol opened on time.

Castillano admitted they received incidents of vote-buying that were posted on social media. He said someone should formally execute an affidavit for the vote-buying complaint to stand. The Comelec-7 chief said he had instructed provincial election supervisors to deploy more police personnel in barangays where there are candidates who are facing Castillano said there are four barangays in Central Visayas that need more police personnel because of candidates with pending disqualification cases. headtopics.com

He said candidates with pending disqualification cases should not be proclaimed if they end up winning in the counting of votes. The PRO-7, on the other hand, reported that 29 persons were arrested for violation of the liquor ban.Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 chief Police Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said the PRO-7 has ordered an investigation over a video that circulated online showing the presence of armed men in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug, Cebu.

Pelare said investigation will be made to identify the two men who were seen brandishing firearms in Barangay Tapon.

