Obiena moves on, shifts focus on Paris buildup

For Obiena, the doping issue is already water under the bridge as he revealed that he passed 34 doping tests since turning professional, including 11 this year, as well as the polygraph and EyeDetect tests he recently took.In those tests, Obiena was asked if he doped or if he was involved in match-fixing activities and he said no. The results of those separate tests showed that Obiena wasn't lying with his answers.

I am a 100% CLEAN ATHLETE, ' said Obiena, who posted Anais' public apology letter in the post he made.Obiena, the Asian Games king and Asian record holder of 6.0 meters asked his fans to stop bombarding Anais and Renaud with negative messages on social media though, encouraging them to be the bigger person.'This for me closes this matter. I want to thank everyone who stood behind me and supported me. In particular Coach Vitali Petrov, Mr. James Michael Lafferty, Mr.

Case closed: Obiena doping accuser says sorryThe wife of the Olympic gold medalist who accused Asian Games gold medalist pole vaulter EJ Obiena of doping has apologized. Read more ⮕

EJ Obiena doping accuser apologizes for ‘untruthful words’‘This for me closes this matter,’ says EJ Obiena as the wife of former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie says sorry for accusing the world No. 2 pole vaulter of doping Read more ⮕

Lavillenie's wife apologizes; Obiena will no longer pursue legal caseFilipino world number two pole vaulter Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena said he is no longer pursuing a case against Anais Lavillenie, the wife of former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie, after she had formally apologized to the 28-year-old Olympian from Tondo. Read more ⮕

Cool Smashers breeze past Defenders, bag solo lead in All-Filipino ConferenceCREAMLINE continued to live up to the hype by blasting Gerflor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Ushering in the holidays with a Filipino ChristmasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Filipino Hungry Ghost MonthThe Hungry Ghost Month traditionally refers to a month-long observation of Asian belief that dead relatives, wandering souls or vengeful spirits roam the earth Read more ⮕