Oath-taking ceremony for newly elected barangay officials held in Mandaluyong City

Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos and Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos administer the oath to the newly elected barangay officials in the city in ceremony held at the Mandaluyong Gymnasium on Monday. Inset shows Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval also presiding at the mass oath-taking of the newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at the Malabon Sports Complex.

