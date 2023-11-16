Nxled Chameleons exceed expectations in Premier Volleyball League

For a team composed of rejects and players looking for second chances, the Nxled Chameleons have exceeded expectations. Displaying the same grit and tenacity it showed in stunning big sister Akari a few days back, Nxled turned back Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, on Thursday and breathed life to its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal hopes at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was the second win in a row for the Chameleons that came after they slew the heavily favored Chargers, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16, Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.Interestingly, most of the Nxled players came from the team they most recently beat, elder sibling Akari. One of them was Krich Macaslang, who scattered 11 points on this while providing the energy when the Chameleons seemed to have lost it in the early sets. And that was why Macaslang professed her appreciation for their Japanese coach Taka Minowa for taking them in knowing their history. “Thankful kami ke coach Taka, he took this role knowing our history as bench players, second stringer

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.