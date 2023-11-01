NWOW product launch event: A grand opening with comprehensive brand, product and marketing upgrades

NWOW chairman Kang Dingwu clearly stated: “Let NWOW become your travel expert; it focuses on user needs and emphasizes product value delivery.” He believes that consumers are looking for cost-effectiveness and a sense of value.

As the stalwart of the NWOW brand, the three-wheel and four-wheel vehicle models received comprehensive and all-encompassing product upgrades in this release event. The company’s product diversity in segmented markets is expected to enhance NWOW’s market share and further solidify its position in the transportation industry.NWOW also officially unveiled its new brand image, including a new brand logo and a visual system known as VISI. This refreshed image conveys a more youthful and stylish brand positioning, exuding a new sense of corporate vitality and identity, and offering a more exceptional brand recognition and visual experience for young users.

Regarding the distribution channels, NWOW has publicly released support information for dealership and agency partnerships, welcoming more enthusiastic individuals to join the NWOW family. It has also introduced a vehicle leasing program to provide convenient transportation solutions for various riding scenarios.

