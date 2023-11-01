HEAD TOPICS

Nvidia shares drop to 5-month-low after report of canceled China orders

rapplerdotcom1 min.

A Nvidia spokesperson says there is 'high demand' for its advanced chips and it is working to allocate orders to its 'wide range of customers' in the US and elsewhere

NEW YORK, USA – Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by nearly 5% to a nearly five-month-low on Tuesday, October 31, following a report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new US government restrictions.

Nvidia’s stock fell to as low as $392.30, down 4.7%, to the lowest level since mid-June. The stock, which has been one of the major drivers of the gains in the Nasdaq, is now down nearly 20% from its record high close of $493.55 reached on Aug. 31.

“Previously, Nvidia has said this is not going to have a short-term impact but it’s more in the long term. We still expect a pretty strong quarter and think it’s a great long-term holding, although we are not adding any new positions because of the volatility,” Plumb added.

“These new export controls will not have a meaningful impact in the near term,” the Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement.

