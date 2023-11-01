Nvidia shares drop to 5-month-low after report of canceled China orders

NEW YORK, USA – Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by nearly 5% to a nearly five-month-low on Tuesday, October 31, following a report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new US government restrictions.

Nvidia’s stock fell to as low as $392.30, down 4.7%, to the lowest level since mid-June. The stock, which has been one of the major drivers of the gains in the Nasdaq, is now down nearly 20% from its record high close of $493.55 reached on Aug. 31.

“Previously, Nvidia has said this is not going to have a short-term impact but it’s more in the long term. We still expect a pretty strong quarter and think it’s a great long-term holding, although we are not adding any new positions because of the volatility,” Plumb added.

“These new export controls will not have a meaningful impact in the near term,” the Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement.

