Since 2019, NutriAsia brands have consistently ranked in the annual report that uses Consumer Reach Points (CRP) to measure shoppers’ preferences, looking specifically at the frequency and penetration of a brand in Filipino households. This year’s results further highlight Silver Swan, Datu Puti, and UFC as tried and tested products beloved by Filipinos nationwide, chosen everyday as their trusted brand.

“As Filipinos start to fully embrace the post-pandemic life, we are seeing a shift in shopping behaviors. Customers are once again placing a premium on products that meet their everyday needs, overlooking high prices so as long it continues to deliver value.

Passed on through generations of Filipino families, Silver Swan Soy Sauce has been a trusted name in everyday condiments that helps bring out the delicious taste in food with its of flavors. Silver Swan also offers a wide range of other condiments and food products suited for the balanced taste that many Filipinos know and love, such as vinegar, fish sauce, salted black beans, chili sauce, hot sauce, oyster sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Wow Sarap Seasoning Granules. headtopics.com

Datu Puti is the pioneer vinegar brand in the country, with its name defining the nuot-asim sarap that Filipino vinegar is known for. It has grown into a megabrand of condiments with the addition of soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce, and meal mixes, among others — all having Datu Puti’s signature deep-seeping flavor fit to enhance flavors in any Filipino dish.

Delighting families throughout the years, UFC gained a lot of buzz when it introduced Banana Catsup in the market, featuring a unique blend of fresh spices and select bananas to deliver its innovativeflavor that has been the favorite pairing for fried dishes. Sweet with a chili kick, UFC Banana Catsup is the number one catsup in the Philippines lauded for its versatility and ability to complement a wide variety of dishes whether for dipping, cooking, or marinating. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

BusinessMirror »

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West and classic formatThe voting process for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game to determine the All-Stars lineup will remain the same with 12 players chosen from each conference. Read more ⮕

Polish data-services firm’s Phil. arm poised for more growth in near futureWARSAW, POLAND-BASED Lingaro Group—an end-to-end data-services partner working with global brands and enterprises including several Fortune 500 companies—is bullish that its Manila office will have a key role in the firm’s global operations growth. Read more ⮕

UnionBank relaunches Citi credit cards under own brand after acquisitionWhile there’s no deadline for Citi cardholders to migrate to the new UnionBank credit cards, the 'absolute drop date' might be around Q1 2024, says UnionBank’s head Read more ⮕

No tricks, just treats: Get free smartphone when you buy at HONOR Brand Day Sale!Defining the News Read more ⮕

Kathryn Bernardo joins fun in record-setting human mattress dominoesKathryn Bernardo has added another endorsement under her belt as she was introduced as the new brand ambassadress of a local mattress brand. Read more ⮕

Fashion inspired by the creative potential of a makeup paletteOne thing I like about Australian makeup brand BYS is that their local partner, iFace, Inc., supports young Filipino fashion designers, and showcases them in BYS Fashion Week, an annual event that started last year. Read more ⮕