NUSTAR unveils an enchanting ‘Celestial Journey’ for the ultimate holiday escape

This year’s theme, ‘A Celestial Journey,’ promises a night of wonder, enchantment, and the true spirit of the holidays.

At NUSTAR, we are excited to usher in the holiday season with a bang, delivering a festive kickoff that will leave you utterly spellbound. The Tree Lighting Ceremony on October 27 starts with the arrival of our guests to the enchanting tunes of the harpist, Holly Angel Paraiso. The evening will continue with a mesmerizing opening production featuring the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra, the enchanting soprano Crystal Oliva, and the graceful moves of the University of Cebu Dance Company.

Our gods and goddesses for this year include Nica Zosa, Miss Summit International 2021; Kiara Liane Wellington, Reyna ng Aliwan 2023; Clare Inso, Miss Universe Philippines Lapu-Lapu 2023; Kenneth Cabungcal, Man of the World 2023; and James Vidal, Man of the World 2022.

This year's star bearers include the talented 16-year-old Cebuano singer and songwriter, Jared Almendras, representing the Star of Joy; International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation Toronto Open Champion, Ethan Mondigo, symbolizing the Star of Peace; local interior designer and founder of an online fashion hub for emerging designers, Kate Ngo, embodying the Star of Love; Head for Environmental, Social, and Governance for a top venture capital firm in Asia, April Ong Vaño, representing the...

NUSTAR's celestial holidays capture the magnificence and grandeur of this special season, evoking awe and wonder that make this time of year truly enchanting. Beyond the Tree Lighting Ceremony, NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers a spectrum of exhilarating holiday activities that promise delight for guests of all ages. These include an enchanting photo booth experience, a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs.

