Nun: Women’s voices being heard at Vatican’s synod on church’s future

Sister Patricia Murray, executive secretary of the main umbrella group of women’s religious orders, provided an update on the status of discussions halfway through the Vatican’s nearly month-long synod, or meeting.

A central theme has been the role of women in church governance, but other hot button issues are also on the agenda, including acceptance for LGBTQ+ Catholics and priestly celibacy. Murray, who heads the International Union of Superiors General, told a Vatican briefing that her election to the drafting commission was symbolically important and evidence that women’s voices are being heard and considered at the meeting.

Murray was also asked about the closed-door discussions on the church’s position on homosexuality, after the working document called for gays and others who have felt excluded from the church to be welcomed. Specifically, she was asked if the synod would in some way atone for the hurt caused to generations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. headtopics.com

“I think at many of the tables, if not all, the question of hurt and the woundedness of people both individually and collectively has been dealt with and listened to,” Murray said. “Equally there have been discussions around how to symbolically, in a sense, represent that hurt. Some people have said ‘Sorry is not enough.’”

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

BusinessMirror »