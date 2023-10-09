Number of overseas Filipino workers saving money from remittances plummets

The number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who save amounts from their foreign remittance incomes has been plummeting for the last 14 years, according to the data of an annual government survey. This trend came from the annual Survey on Overseas Filipinos (SOF) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which had been publicly releasing data on the number of OFWs who save since 2009. A year before COVID-19, the number of OFW savers went to its historic lowest at 32.7%.

The last three pandemic years only saw marginal increases in the number of savers, reaching to 34.6% in 2022. That four-year plateau all but sealed the downward trend on the number of OFW savers as per SOF data





