Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves; Celtics stay unbeaten

Rudy Gobert delivered a crucial defensive performance with 12 rebounds and two blocks to help shut down Denver's free-scoring offense. "Tonight we beat a really good team and were able to stick with the easy things and let that just bring us home," added Conley, who finished with 17 points.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points and 12 rebounds, with Derrick White adding 18 points and Sam Hauser 17 from five three-pointers.The game was over as a contest well before the finish, allowing Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
For long periods James appeared to be locked in a toe-to-toe battle with Clippers veteran Paul George, who scored 20 points in a remarkable fourth quarter to force the contest to overtime. In San Francisco, Klay Thompson drained a jump shot with 0.2 seconds remaining to clinch a thrilling 102-101 win for the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings.
Philippines Headlines
