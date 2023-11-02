Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves; Celtics stay unbeaten

Rudy Gobert delivered a crucial defensive performance with 12 rebounds and two blocks to help shut down Denver's free-scoring offense. "Tonight we beat a really good team and were able to stick with the easy things and let that just bring us home," added Conley, who finished with 17 points.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points and 12 rebounds, with Derrick White adding 18 points and Sam Hauser 17 from five three-pointers.The game was over as a contest well before the finish, allowing Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
"There's three things you can do to put yourself in a better position — defend without fouling, limit them to one shot, not give up the ball in transition. In other games on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 2-2 for the season after slumping to a 130-111 defeat on the road in Toronto.
Antetokounmpo was restricted to 16 points while Lillard finished with 15 as the Raptors cruised to their second win of the season against a Bucks team led by their former assistant coach Adrian Griffin.
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East... After only four games in the NBA season, it’s too early to declare the defending champion Denver Nuggets the runaway favorites to retain the crown even if they’re unbeaten and crushing the opposition...
