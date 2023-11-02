Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota scoring with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 in a wire-to-wire victory for the Timberwolves, who led by 19 points at half-time. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

"Tonight we beat a really good team and were able to stick with the easy things and let that just bring us home," added Conley, who finished with 17 points. The points total was the second-highest ever in Celtics history, behind the 173 scored in a win over Minneapolis in 1959.

Mazzulla, meanwhile, was left pleased with the contribution of his bench, who put up 46 points in the fourth quarter to put the seal on the drubbing. "There's three things you can do to put yourself in a better position -- defend without fouling, limit them to one shot, not give up the ball in transition.In other games on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 2-2 for the season after slumping to a 130-111 defeat on the road in Toronto.

German international Dennis Schroder had 24 points and Scottie Barnes added 21 as Toronto outgunned the Bucks' twin-pronged line-up led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and new signing Damian Lillard.

