Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

With their backs against the wall, the Rice Vanguards beam with hopes in landing a sweet vengeance against rival San Juan to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the MPBL North Division Finals.

“Pinahaba lang namin ‘yung series. Bawian natin,” vowed coach Jerson Cabiltes, preaching confidence on his wards armed with enough experience and poise to essay a series comeback. Nueva Ecija, which swept No. 7 Pasay in the quarterfinals, now has to win the last two games to keep its title defense hopes alive.

Last season, Nueva Ecija swept the elimination round before absorbing its first defeat against San Juan in the North Division finals, 72-79. Against the odds, Nueva Ecija is out to repeat history with its bevy of protagonists in Chris Bitoon, Michael Mabulac, Bryon Villarias, Renz Palma, Will McAloney and Michael Juico leading the way.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioOverexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head... headtopics.com

Reigning champion National U and Far Eastern U lived up to expectations, making short work of University of the East and Ateneo,...

Pampanga, San Juan take series openersTop-seeded Pampanga drubbed Caloocan, 74-63, while San Juan stunned reigning champion Nueva Ecija, 86-82, in Game 1 of the MPBL North Division semifinals late Friday night at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: ‘Video’ of Israel-Hamas war uses clip from shooting gameA distinct group of domes shown in the video is confirmed to be a signature landmark of the open-world tactical shooter simulation game Arma 3 Read more ⮕

Blazers jump to fourth place in NCAA; Stags snap 4-game skidCollege of St. Benilde weathered a mighty comeback by University of Perpetual Help in the fourth quarter as it eked out a 77-73 victory and secured a place in the magic four for the first time in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29. Read more ⮕

Akowe, Bullpups roll to 8-game sweep in PG Flex cagefestCollins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an eight-game sweep of the title in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday, October 28, at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City. Read more ⮕

Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tearAdamson snaps a three-game skid in a much-needed development for its UAAP Season 86 campaign immediately after the grim ACL tear diagnosis of its top star Jerom Lastimosa Read more ⮕

Adamson stops FEU, snaps 3-game skidAdamson University (AdU) stifled Far Eastern University (FEU), 63-54, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29 to snap its three-game losing skid in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. Read more ⮕