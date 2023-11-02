Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

"We didn't finish strong in Game 1. We have to adjust both in our individual and team defense," said coach Jerson Cabiltes as the Rice Vanguards went fire with fire with the Knights only to succumb down the wire.

But the Rice Vanguards are confident they can neutralize the Knights this time around, getting inspiration from the same feat they had achieved last season after owning the next two games on the heels of a Game 1 defeat in the North Division finals en route to the championship against Zamboanga.

Meanwhile in the first game, No. 1 Pampanga shoots for the sweep against No. 4 Caloocan to book the first division finals ticket after 74-63 win in Game 1.

