NU pinigil ng La Salle

Pina-amo ng De La Salle University ang National University matapos igapos ang 88-78 panalo sa UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament na nilaro sa SM Mall of Asia Arena kahapon.

Pinana ng Green Archers ang pangatlong sunod na panalo para ilista ang 6-3 karta at tumibay ang kapit sa No. 3 spot sa team standings.

Ipinaramdam ng La Salle ang kanilang lakas sa u­nang dalawang quarters, nang iwanan nila ang Bulldogs ng 11-point lead, 50-39 sa halftime.Sa unang laro, tinuldukan ng University of the East Red Warriors ang five-game losing streak matapos nilang tambakan ang University of Sto. Tomas 86-73.

Tumikada sina Precious Momowei, at Abdul Sawat ng tig-17 puntos upang akbayan ang Recto-based squad sa panalo at ibaon lalo sa ilalim ang Growling Tigers na nagtala ng 1-8 baraha. Magarbong tinapos ng Team Philippines ang kampanya nito matapos okupahan ang No. 9 spot sa overall medal tally sa 4th Asian Para Games na ginanap sa Hangzhou, China. headtopics.com

