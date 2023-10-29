NU, FEU punch SSL volleyball semis tickets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.INFO

Led by reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon, the NU Lady Bulldogs extended their unbeaten campaign with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win over the UE Lady Warriors to clinch a semifinal berth on Sunday, October 29, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Solomon unloaded 13 points on 11 hits, an ace, and a block to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who have yet to yield a single set in another magnificent run so far, much like their perfect campaign in the inaugural season. headtopics.com

“We’re entering the semis but we shouldn’t stop learning every training,” Solomon said in Filipino. “We need to improve every game.”Kiesha Bedonia added 10 points, while Chenie Tagaod (7 points), Gerzel Petallo (6 points), and Karyme Isabelle Truz (5 points) also chipped in.

Flaunting their championship pedigree, the Lady Blazers erased a 1-2 deficit with a squeaker in the fourth set, 25-23, before slamming the door on the Tigresses in the clincher.

