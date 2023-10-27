NPA leader killed, follower captured in Misamis Occidental

A LEADER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while a follower was captured following a clash against government troops in the province of Misamis Occidental, the military reported Friday, October 27, 2023.Lieutenant Colonel Jose Andre Monje, 10th Infantry Battalion commander, said the clash took place in Carmen village, Jimenez, Misamis Occidental on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

We will ensure that alias Teddy is properly turned over to his family, respecting the principles of compassion and humanity in this challenging situation,” Monje said.Meanwhile, Brigadier General Elmer Sudeio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, expressed his gratitude to the concerned citizens for providing critical information about the presence of the NPA rebels.“The vital role played by community members in assisting our military operations cannot be overstated.

