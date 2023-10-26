November borrowing target seen as NG’s ‘front loading’ tack

THE national government plans to borrow as much as P225 billion next month from the tender of various government securities, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

In November, the national government aims to raise P75 billion from five auctions of T-bills with a volume of offering of P15 billion per tender. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort attributed the higher borrowing plan next month to the national government’s move to “frontload” some of its borrowing requirements ahead of the “seasonal lull” in borrowings during the holiday season.

The national government has been struggling to borrow its full target amount from the domestic market as investors have been asking for higher than acceptable yields, particularly for T-bills, amid volatile market conditions. headtopics.com

Treasury data showed that it only awarded 86 percent or about P51.641 billion out of its target amount of P60 billion this month. The highest amount raised by the Treasury in a single T-bills auction was P14.26 billion, recorded last October 23.

The possibility of a looming local policy interest rate hike and sudden acceleration in domestic inflation print were factored in by investors in their asking yields.

